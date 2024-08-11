Ravens sign WR Anthony Miller

Wide receiver Anthony Miller is now a member of the Ravens.

The team announced that they’ve signed the veteran on Sunday. They also signed punter Jake Browning while waiving guard Tykeem Doss and long snapper Randen Plattner in corresponding moves.

Miller last played in a regular season game with the Steelers in 2021, but has spent time with the 49ers, Colts and Chiefs over the last two years. He also played two games for the Texans in 2021 and had 134 catches for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns in 47 games for the Bears.

The Ravens also signed Russell Gage recently, so they’ve added a good deal of experience to their receiver room.