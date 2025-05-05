 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bill_250502.jpg
Belichick fails to mention Kraft in new book
nbc_pft_sanders_250502.jpg
Sanders will make ‘impact’ on and off the field
PFTBill.jpg
Analyzing Belichick’s public image in 2025

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens third-rounder Emery Jones likely out until training camp with shoulder injury

  
Published May 5, 2025 06:03 AM

Ravens third-round pick Emery Jones did not take part in this weekend’s rookie minicamp and he’s unlikely to do much in the rest of the team’s offseason program.

Head coach John Harbaugh said that the offensive lineman is dealing with a shoulder injury and that training camp is projected to be when he’s able to fully join the team on the field.

“It’s going to be a little while,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He had a labrum/shoulder issue I don’t think you guys were aware of. I don’t think it’s going to clear up now. Probably be looking at training camp, maybe earlier, we’ll just have to see how it goes. He’s not going to practice in the immediate future.”

Jones started at right tackle for LSU the last two seasons, but could be in the mix for playing time at guard with Baltimore as well.