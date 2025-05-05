Ravens third-rounder Emery Jones likely out until training camp with shoulder injury

Ravens third-round pick Emery Jones did not take part in this weekend’s rookie minicamp and he’s unlikely to do much in the rest of the team’s offseason program.

Head coach John Harbaugh said that the offensive lineman is dealing with a shoulder injury and that training camp is projected to be when he’s able to fully join the team on the field.

“It’s going to be a little while,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He had a labrum/shoulder issue I don’t think you guys were aware of. I don’t think it’s going to clear up now. Probably be looking at training camp, maybe earlier, we’ll just have to see how it goes. He’s not going to practice in the immediate future.”

Jones started at right tackle for LSU the last two seasons, but could be in the mix for playing time at guard with Baltimore as well.