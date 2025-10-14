 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chibeatwash_251014.jpg
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
nbc_pft_djmooreupdate_251014.jpg
Bears’ Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
GettyImages-2240354615_copy.jpg
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens to release C.J. Gardner-Johnson from practice squad

  
Published October 14, 2025 01:48 PM

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is on the move again.

The Ravens are releasing Gardner-Johnson from their practice squad, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

As noted by Schefter, agent Kevin Conner and Baltimore came to a mutual agreement to move forward separately after the Ravens traded for safety Alohi Gilman.

“After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play,” Conner said, via Schefter.

Gardner-Johnson started the first three games of the season for Houston before he was released. He subsequently signed with the Ravens, a team that needed safety help at the time.

Now, he’s once again in search of a new team.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Gardner-Johnson has recorded 51 passes defensed and 18 interceptions in 77 career games. He won Super Bowl LIX last year with the Eagles.