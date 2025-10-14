Ravens to release C.J. Gardner-Johnson from practice squad

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is on the move again.

The Ravens are releasing Gardner-Johnson from their practice squad, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

As noted by Schefter, agent Kevin Conner and Baltimore came to a mutual agreement to move forward separately after the Ravens traded for safety Alohi Gilman.

“After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play,” Conner said, via Schefter.

Gardner-Johnson started the first three games of the season for Houston before he was released. He subsequently signed with the Ravens, a team that needed safety help at the time.

Now, he’s once again in search of a new team.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Gardner-Johnson has recorded 51 passes defensed and 18 interceptions in 77 career games. He won Super Bowl LIX last year with the Eagles.