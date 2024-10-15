 Skip navigation
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Ravens to sign Yannick Ngakoue to active roster

  
Published October 15, 2024 10:38 AM

Edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue’s return to the Ravens is going well, so it’s going to continue for a while.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens will sign Ngakoue to their active roster. Ngakoue signed to the practice squad in late September and has played in two games as a temporary elevation.

Ngakoue had a sack of Jayden Daniels in Sunday’s 30-23 win over the Commanders and he had a hit on Joe Burrow during the Week Five overtime win against the Bengals. Given the premium teams place on pass rushers, Ngakoue would have likely drawn interest from other clubs about a spot on the active roster had the Ravens not made a move to secure his services.

Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Adisa Isaac, and Tavius Robinson are the other edge options in Baltimore.