Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Ravens waive Daelin Hayes

  
Published May 22, 2023 12:54 PM

The Ravens parted ways with one of their 2021 draft picks on Monday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that they have waived linebacker Daelin Hayes. The Ravens also officially signed quarterback Josh Johnson to kick off the week.

Hayes was a fifth-round pick by the Ravens, but injuries kept him from making any impact on the field. He played four snaps in one game as a rookie before a season-ending ankle injury and then went back on injured reserve at the cut to 53 players last summer.

Cornerback Shaun Wade is the only other member of the Ravens’ eight-player class who is no longer on the roster, although fullback Ben Mason left the club and returned after brief stints with the Patriots and Bears.