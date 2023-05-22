Ravens waive Daelin Hayes

The Ravens parted ways with one of their 2021 draft picks on Monday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that they have waived linebacker Daelin Hayes. The Ravens also officially signed quarterback Josh Johnson to kick off the week.

Hayes was a fifth-round pick by the Ravens, but injuries kept him from making any impact on the field. He played four snaps in one game as a rookie before a season-ending ankle injury and then went back on injured reserve at the cut to 53 players last summer.

Cornerback Shaun Wade is the only other member of the Ravens’ eight-player class who is no longer on the roster, although fullback Ben Mason left the club and returned after brief stints with the Patriots and Bears.