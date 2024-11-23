 Skip navigation
Ravens waive Eddie Jackson

  
November 23, 2024

Veteran safety Eddie Jackson’s run with the Ravens came to an end on Saturday.

The Ravens announced that they waived Jackson ahead of their Monday night game against the Chargers. They signed linebacker Kristian Welch to the active roster in a corresponding move.

Jackson’s departure comes a week after the Ravens left him at home for their road game against the Steelers. It was the second time in three weeks that Jackson was inactive and head coach John Harbaugh declined to discuss the reason for scratching him, but Jackson had fallen behind other safeties in recent weeks.

“I really don’t have anything to say about those personnel decisions that get made, or why they get made,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “Some of those things are just in-house conversations that we have, and it stops there.”

Jackson played nine games and made four starts for Baltimore. He had 30 tackles in those appearances and he made 459 in his seven seasons with the Bears.