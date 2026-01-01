Ravens waive G Ben Cleveland

The Ravens have moved on from one of their offensive linemen.

Baltimore announced the club has released guard Ben Cleveland. He will be subject to waivers.

Cleveland was eligible to return from a three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Cleveland, 27, was a Ravens third-round pick in 2021. He has appeared in 64 career games with seven starts.

He had appeared in 10 games with no starts for the Ravens this season, playing 47 special teams snaps and three offensive snaps.