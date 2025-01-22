Ravens will look at extending Derrick Henry’s contract

The Ravens’ decision to sign running back Derrick Henry as a free agent proved to be one of the best moves of the 2024 offseason.

Henry ran for 2,191 yards and 19 touchdowns over 19 games for the team and he will be back for the 2025 season after signing a two-year deal. Henry’s cap number is set to be $12.895 million for his second year and General Manager Eric DeCosta was asked at a Wednesday press conference if the team has any thoughts of a contract extension that would make the deal more cap friendly.

“I think he proved he had a lot left in the tank,” DeCosta said. “We’ll look at that, it’s a good question. I’m just so grateful Derrick chose us last year.”

DeCosta complimented Henry’s relationships with his teammates and his work ethic while saying that he knows the way the season ended was hard on the running back. He added that one of the goals for next season will be to get off to a faster start and that Henry “will be a big part” of that effort.