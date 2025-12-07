Ravens within 20-16 after Lamar Jackson TD pass

The Ravens spotted the Steelers a 14-point lead in the first half, but they’ve cut that down in the third quarter.

Lamar Jackson hit tight end Isaiah Likely for a four-yard touchdown with 7:35 left to play in the quarter and the Ravens are now down 20-16.

Running back Keaton Mitchell had the biggest play en route to the score when he busted loose for a 55-yard run to get the ball inside the Pittsburgh 10-yard line. Mitchell has six carries for 76 yards on the afternoon.

The Steelers got the ball to open the second half and Aaron Rodgers hooked up with DK Metcalf for a 41-yard gain to move into scoring position, but he later threw a pair of incompletions that left the Steelers to settle for a field goal.