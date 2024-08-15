RB Chris Evans, OT D’Ante Smith carted from Bengals’ joint practice with Bears

The Bengals lost two players during Thursday’s joint practice with the Bears.

Running back Chris Evans and offensive tackle D’Ante Smith were injured 10 minutes apart with what appears to be significant injuries, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Both required an air cast and a cart to get off the field on a rainy day in Chicago.

Evans was injured during a kickoff return, and shortly thereafter, Smith went down during a team drill.

Evans is listed fourth on the depth chart behind Zack Moss, Chase Brown and Trayveon Williams. He has played 34 games with one start since the Bengals drafted him in the sixth round in 2021.

He has totaled 277 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns and has averaged 22.4 yards on 14 kickoff returns.

Smith is the third-string right tackle behind Trent Brown and Amarius Mims, who is out several weeks with pectoral injury. Smith has played three games with one start since the Bengals drafted him in the fourth round in 2021.