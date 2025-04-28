RB Chris Evans will try out for Broncos

Running back Chris Evans is set to head to Denver for an attempt to resume his NFL career.

Evans ruptured the patellar tendon in his knee while playing for the Bengals last summer and he missed the entire 2024 season as a result. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Evans will take part in the Broncos’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

The Bengals drafted Evans in the sixth round in 2021. He played in 38 games and ran 21 times for 102 yards while also seeing time on special teams. Evans had seven tackles and averaged 22.4 yards per kickoff return.

The Broncos drafted RJ Harvey in the second round and added him to a running back group that includes Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson.