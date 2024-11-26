RB Isiah Pacheco has a full practice for the first time since Week 2

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is trending toward a return on Black Friday.

Pacheco was a full participant for the first time since the Chiefs designated him to return Nov. 17.

He played 43 snaps in each of the first two games and averaged 20.5 touches before fracturing his leg. Pacheco has 189 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) also was a full participant since his 21-day practice window opened. He, too, could return to game action this week.

Kicker Spencer Shrader (right hamstring) and linebacker Cam Jones (illness) did not practice.

Running back Kareem Hunt (toe), defensive back Chris Roland-Wallace (ankle), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hip) and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (ankle/knee) all were full participants with new injuries.

Defensive back Chamarri Conner (ankle) also had a full practice.