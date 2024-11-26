 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RB Isiah Pacheco has a full practice for the first time since Week 2

  
Published November 26, 2024 05:33 PM

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is trending toward a return on Black Friday.

Pacheco was a full participant for the first time since the Chiefs designated him to return Nov. 17.

He played 43 snaps in each of the first two games and averaged 20.5 touches before fracturing his leg. Pacheco has 189 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee) also was a full participant since his 21-day practice window opened. He, too, could return to game action this week.

Kicker Spencer Shrader (right hamstring) and linebacker Cam Jones (illness) did not practice.

Running back Kareem Hunt (toe), defensive back Chris Roland-Wallace (ankle), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hip) and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (ankle/knee) all were full participants with new injuries.

Defensive back Chamarri Conner (ankle) also had a full practice.