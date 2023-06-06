 Skip navigation
Recently retired Ben Ellefson will join Vikings football staff

  
Published June 6, 2023
Ben Ellefson won’t be playing for the Vikings this season, but he’s staying in the organization.

Ellefson announced his retirement last week and Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Tuesday that the former tight end will be joining the team’s football staff. Ellefson’s role will include coaching, scouting, and player development duties.

“When you have players like Ben and a lot of players that we have on our roster , you just want to continue to be a resource for these guys, and he came to the conclusion that he still wants to be part of our organization and I sure as heck want him to be here as well,” O’Connell said, via the team’s website. “You guys will see him, probably around training camp, back out around our team, which will be really exciting, and as that role kind of progresses, he’ll be with us through the year in that role, and I’m really excited about it.”

Ellefson appeared in nine games for the Vikings over the last two seasons.