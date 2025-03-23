Reggie Barlow leaves D.C. of the UFL for Tennessee State

The ripple effects of Kellen Moore becoming the new head coach of the Saints continue.

After Moore got the job, he hired Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier as the new offensive coordinator in New Orleans. Which resulted in the Eagles hiring Bowling Green head coach Scott Loeffler to serve as the team’s new quarterbacks coach.

Which resulted in Eddie George leaving Tennessee State to become the new head coach at Bowling Green.

Which has resulted in the UFL losing one of its eight head coaches, a week before the start of the spring league’s 2025 season.

The UFL announced on Sunday morning that D.C. Defenders coach Reggie Barlow is heading to Tennessee State. Barlow coached the Defenders for two seasons, compiling a record of 13-7. In 2023, Barlow was named the XFL coach of the year.

The UFL has elevated Defenders quarterbacks coach Shannon Harris to the position of interim coach for the 2025 season. There had been some speculation that the job would go to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, a long-time NFL defensive coordinator and coach of the Bills from 2001 through 2003.

The Defenders host the Birmingham Stallions next Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. The Stallions won the 2022 USFL championship, the 2023 USFL championship, and the 2024 UFL championship.