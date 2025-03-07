Report: 49ers are expected to pursue Jonathan Allen

The 49ers are being linked to another recently released veteran defensive player.

Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the 49ers are expected to target former Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. They were also linked to Joey Bosa after the Chargers released him earlier this week.

Allen’s name reportedly came up when the 49ers were talking to the Commanders about trading wide receiver Deebo Samuel to Washington. They ultimately agreed to take a fifth-round pick for the wideout, but may wind up with Allen anyway.

The 49ers are going to release Javon Hargrave at the start of the new league year next week. Maliek Collins, Jordan Elliott, Evan Anderson, and Kalia Davis remain under contract at defensive tackle.