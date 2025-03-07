The 49ers are the betting favorites to land Joey Bosa

Joey Bose officially became a free agent on Thursday. He can sign with any team, at any time.

The folks at DraftKings have installed the 49ers as the betting favorite to unite Bosa with his younger brother, Nick. The odds at +220.

Next on the list is the team that cut him, the Chargers. They’re 4-1.

The Lions are 8-1, and the Bears and Patriots land at 9-1. Next are the Bengals and Cardinals at 10-1, followed by the Commanders and Eagles at 12-1.

There’s talk of a potential “frenzy” for Bosa’s services, especially since this year’s free-agent class doesn’t have an overabundance of high-end options.