Report: 49ers interview Brant Boyer for their special teams coordinator job

  
Published January 23, 2025 09:20 PM

The 49ers interviewed Brant Boyer for their special teams coordinator opening, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers are seeking to replace Nick Sorensen.

Boyer has served as the Jets’ special teams coordinator since 2016, working under three full-time head coaches. The Jets hired Aaron Glenn as their head coach earlier this week, and Boyer apparently won’t survive another head coaching change in New York.

He began his NFL coaching career in 2009 as a training camp intern for the Browns and had the same role with the Giants in 2010. The Colts hired him as assistant special teams coach in 2012, and he was in Indianapolis for four seasons.

Boyer was a linebacker and core special teams player for the Dolphins (1994), Jaguars (1995-2000) and Browns (2001-03) during his playing career.