Report: 49ers to interview DeAngelo Hall for DBs job

The Panthers recently parted ways with assistant defensive backs coach DeAngelo Hall, so he could pursue becoming a primary position coach.

Hall will interview for the 49ers defensive backs coach job next week, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Hall spent the past two seasons with the Panthers, his first coaching position.

He worked in broadcasting after wrapping up a 15-year career playing cornerback for Atlanta, Oakland and Washington.

The 49ers have revamped their defensive coaching staff, hiring Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator.