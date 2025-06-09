Report: Aaron Rodgers was third choice for Steelers, after Matthew Stafford and Justin Fields

When it became obvious that a divorce was looming between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers became an obvious potential destination for 2025. And while that’s where he ultimately landed, he reportedly wasn’t Pittsburgh’s Plan A.

Via Ben Crawford of CBSSports.com, ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently said the Steelers had two prior choices before settling on Rodgers.

First, they targeted Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the week or so that his status in L.A. was unresolved. Then, Pittsburgh tried to keep quarterback Justin Fields.

After Fields opted to sign with the Jets (on a two-year, $40 million deal), the Steelers turned their attention to Rodgers.

It’s where their attention stayed, for weeks. Waiting and waiting and waiting some more for Rodgers to reciprocate. Waiting so long that Steelers fans thought they were waiting too long.

Last week, he finally accepted the team’s offer. And he’ll make his debut on Tuesday, at the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp.

Still, the Steelers had originally hoped it would be someone else: Stafford or Fields. If they hadn’t lowballed Fields, they would have had him instead of Rodgers.