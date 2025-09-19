Report: Adele has been “approached” about Super Bowl halftime

Hints supposedly have been dropped by Taylor Swift that she’ll be the halftime performer at Super Bowl LX. Commissioner Roger Goodell added to the speculation earlier this month, calling it a “maybe.”

“Maybe” may be the key word.

According to PageSix.com, via Sports Business Journal, Adele has been approached about the gig.

She supposedly turned down a chance to do the halftime show for Super Bowl LI. “First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl,” she said in 2016, via PageSix.com. “I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”

Per the report, Miley Cyrus also has been linked to the halftime show.

The coveted assignment comes with a complicated business reality. While little if anything is currently said or reported about it, a trend has emerged within the past 10-15 years in which the performer doesn’t get paid. Instead, the performer apparently shares a piece of the enhanced revenue pie (from music purchases and/or ticket sales) with the league.

Taylor Swift has the cachet and popularity to expect to be paid. Which could cause the NFL to ultimately go elsewhere.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the halftime performer on September 8, the first Sunday of the 2024 regular season. Already, the NFL is two weeks behind the most recent timetable.