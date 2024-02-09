Report: Amazon Prime Video will exclusively stream a playoff game next year

Next year’s playoffs will feature a game streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Prime Video has secured the exclusive rights to a postseason game in January of 2025, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This postseason’s Dolphins-Chiefs game streamed exclusively on Peacock, the first time an NFL playoff game had been offered only on a streaming platform. That was a success, with 23 million viewers — the most-streamed event in U.S. history.

Given that level of success, it’s no surprise that the NFL plans to continue offering a playoff game to a streaming partner rather than one of the traditional over-the-air broadcast networks. Viewers are migrating from broadcast and cable to streaming, and just as the NFL is the most popular product on traditional TV, it will out-draw anything on streaming TV as well.