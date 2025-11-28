Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered low-ankle sprain, is not expected to land on IR

There is some relatively positive news on the injury front for one of Detroit’s key offensive players.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a low-ankle sprain during Thursday’s loss to the Packers that is not expected to land him on injured reserve.

St. Brown will likely be considered week-to-week and should return sooner than later.

In his fifth pro season, St. Brown leads the Lions with 75 receptions, 884 yards, and nine receiving touchdowns.

The Lions will host the Cowboys next Thursday night. But the club won’t play again until 10 days after, with a big NFC matchup on the road against the Rams. That could give St. Brown more time to heal and be available for Week 15.