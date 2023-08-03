Report: Andrew Dowell out for season with torn ACL

The Saints placed linebacker Andrew Dowell on injured reserve after he injured his knee in Wednesday’s practice.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Dowell tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his knee.

Dowell was a core special teams player the past two seasons, playing 719 snaps and totaling 22 tackles and two forced fumbles.

The Saints did not tender him as a restricted free agent earlier this year, but he re-signed on a new deal.

Dowell entered the NFL in 2019, signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. He didn’t make the team and signed with the Saints’ practice squad during the regular season.

He played one game in 2020 and then appeared in every game the past two seasons.