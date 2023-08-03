 Skip navigation
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-PURSUIT-FINAL
Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Why the IndyCar season finale is moving to Nashville on a new downtown street course
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
NASCAR Playoff Bubble Watch: Richmond shakes up the cutline

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_hofceramony_230803.jpg
Inductees honored before Hall of Fame Game
nbc_fnia_hofrevisintv_230803.jpg
Revis reflects on his NFL career at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_fnia_rondebarberintv_230803.jpg
Barber’s thirst to play led to football revolution

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Andrew Dowell out for season with torn ACL

  
Published August 3, 2023 07:45 PM

The Saints placed linebacker Andrew Dowell on injured reserve after he injured his knee in Wednesday’s practice.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Dowell tore the anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his knee.

Dowell was a core special teams player the past two seasons, playing 719 snaps and totaling 22 tackles and two forced fumbles.

The Saints did not tender him as a restricted free agent earlier this year, but he re-signed on a new deal.

Dowell entered the NFL in 2019, signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. He didn’t make the team and signed with the Saints’ practice squad during the regular season.

He played one game in 2020 and then appeared in every game the past two seasons.