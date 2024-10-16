Report: Andrew Thomas to miss rest of 2024 season after foot surgery

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas is now expected to miss the rest of the 2024 season.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Thomas underwent successful surgery to correct a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

Thomas, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2020 draft, suffered the injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. But he continued to play through it and was on the field for all 79 offensive snaps of the contest.

He had played 100 percent of New York’s offensive snaps in 2024.

Thomas started 10 games last year, missing seven contests due to a hamstring injury.