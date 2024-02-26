Report: Andy Reid, Chiefs to open talks on contract extension

Andy Reid confirmed he will continue to coach shortly after leading the Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl title and their bid for a third championship in a row will likely come with a new contract.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Reid is expected to start talking with the team about a new contract in the coming weeks.

Reid’s last contract extension came after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in Miami and it is believed to pay him $12 million per season. That’s not at the top end of compensation for coaches, which makes it a bargain for the Chiefs as they have gone to three Super Bowls and won two of them since Reid signed that deal.

That standing will likely change in the coming weeks and General Manager Brett Veach, who signed his last extension at the same time as Reid, is also in line for a new deal in Kansas City this offseason.