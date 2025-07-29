Report: Bears rookie Shemar Turner will miss a month with an ankle injury

The Bears are preparing to be without rookie defensive tackle Shemar Turner for at least a month, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Turner, a second-round pick, injured his ankle near the end of the first training camp practice last Wednesday.

He will miss all three preseason games and could miss the start of the season, according to Biggs.

The former Texas A&M product withdrew from the Senior Bowl when medical tests discovered the stress fracture he had surgery to repair before the start of the 2024 season didn’t fully heal. Turner had a rod inserted into his leg during surgery, but he unknowingly ended up playing through the season with the injury after the bone didn’t fully heal.

Turner finished his Aggie career with 115 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one pass deflection and three forced fumbles.