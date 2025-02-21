 Skip navigation
Report: Bears to release DE DeMarcus Walker

  
Published February 21, 2025 03:28 PM

The Bears are releasing veteran defensive end DeMarcus Walker, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Releasing Walker and tight end Gerald Everett will save the Bears more than $10 million in salary cap space. Walker was scheduled to make $5.2 million in base salary and count $5.916 million against the cap.

He started all 17 games for the Bears last season but totaled only 47 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

The Broncos made Walker a second-round pick in 2017, and he spent four seasons in Denver, one in Houston, one in Tennessee and two in Chicago. He now heads back to the free agent market ahead of the opening of free agency.

Walker, 30, signed a three year, $21 million contract with the Bears in 2023 when he last was a free agent. He had $15.65 million in guaranteed money.