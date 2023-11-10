Report: Big Ten plans to bar Jim Harbaugh from sideline coaching for rest of season

The Big Ten reportedly plans to suspend Jim Harbaugh from coaching on the sideline during Michigan’s final three games of the season but allow him to to keep coaching during the week as punishment for breaking the conference’s sportsmanship policy.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reports that the Big Ten is expected discipline Michigan for breaking NCAA rules against in-person scouting, which they did to learn opposing teams’ signals, and prohibit Harbaugh from the sideline until the end of the regular season.

Michigan has three games left in the regular season: Saturday at No. 10 Penn State, next week at Maryland and the finale against No. 1 Ohio State. Those are the three games Harbaugh would miss. If Michigan wins those three games, it would be in the Big Ten Championship Game, followed by the College Football Playoff. Harbaugh would apparently be allowed to return for those games.

Harbaugh and his No. 3, undefeated Michigan team are currently on their flight to the Penn State game.

It’s unclear whether the Big Ten plans to term this discipline a “suspension,” as Harbaugh will be allowed to coach during the week.

The NCAA has not concluded its investigation and Michigan could face further discipline for the operation organized by former staffer Connor Stalions. But that likely wouldn’t happen until next year. The Big Ten may have decided to crack down on Harbaugh sooner than that.