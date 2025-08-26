Report: Bills to cut QB Shane Buechele

The Bills are cutting quarterback Shane Buechele, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The team also is cutting Mike White, leaving only Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky on the active roster.

Buechele completed 25 of 30 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown, adding 20 rushing yards in Saturday night’s preseason finale. He finished the preseason 36-of-46 for 380 yards and a touchdown.

Buechele, 27, spent the 2024 season on injured reserve after injuring his neck in the preseason. He was on Buffalo’s practice squad in 2023.

Buechele signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent two seasons on the team’s practice squad and active roster.

He has never played a regular-season game.