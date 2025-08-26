 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Bills to cut QB Shane Buechele

  
Published August 25, 2025 10:13 PM

The Bills are cutting quarterback Shane Buechele, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The team also is cutting Mike White, leaving only Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky on the active roster.

Buechele completed 25 of 30 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown, adding 20 rushing yards in Saturday night’s preseason finale. He finished the preseason 36-of-46 for 380 yards and a touchdown.

Buechele, 27, spent the 2024 season on injured reserve after injuring his neck in the preseason. He was on Buffalo’s practice squad in 2023.

Buechele signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent two seasons on the team’s practice squad and active roster.

He has never played a regular-season game.