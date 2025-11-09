 Skip navigation
Report: Bills tried to trade for Jaylen Waddle, Quinnen Williams

  
Published November 9, 2025 08:29 AM

The Bills did not make any trades this week, but it reportedly wasn’t because of a lack of interest in adding to their roster.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team tried to make deals with the Dolphins for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and with the Jets for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but ultimately were unable to come to agreements with the two AFC East teams.

Waddle was the subject of a lot of conversation heading into the deadline and word this week was that teams who called about the wideout found that their asking price was too high. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports they were looking for a package centered around a first-round pick and that the price for dealing him within the division would have been higher.

Williams was ultimately traded to the Cowboys for a first-round pick, a second-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith.