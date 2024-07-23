 Skip navigation
Report: Brandon Aiyuk will report to training camp

  
Published July 23, 2024 01:51 PM

While he’s still seeking a new contract and has requested a trade, receiver Brandon Aiyuk will not hold out.

Per a report from NFL Media, Aiyuk is reporting to training camp.

Aiyuk, 26, is slated to make just $14.124 million in 2024 on his fifth-year option. The No. 25 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Aiyuk has demonstrated throughout the offseason that he would like to receive a new contract from San Francisco or be traded to another team willing to give him a new, lucrative deal.

But to this point, the 49ers have not expressed a willingness to sign Aiyuk to the deal he desires or move him to another team.

Though he’s reporting, Aiyuk could still stage a hold-in by not participating in practice until his contract situation is resolved. This approach would allow him to avoid fines for his absence.

In four seasons, Aiyuk has recorded 269 receptions for 3,931 yards with 25 touchdowns. Last year, he was a second-team All-Pro after catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards with seven touchdowns in 16 games.