Report: Brandon Graham re-tore his triceps in the Super Bowl

  
Published March 6, 2025 03:29 AM

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham worked hard to rehab a torn triceps in time to play in Super Bowl LIX — where he tore the triceps again.

Graham re-tore the triceps and has already had surgery to repair the tear, according to Derrick Gunn on 97.5 The Fanatic.

It’s unclear at what point in the game Graham suffered the injury. He played 13 snaps in the Eagles’ win over the Chiefs.

It’s also unclear whether the recurring injury will affect a retirement decision that the 36-year-old Graham was pondering after the Super Bowl. Graham is not under contract and said after the game that he would decide his future only after discussions with his wife and with the Eagles.

If Graham does retire, he does so as one of the Eagles’ most accomplished players, the team’s record holder for most games played, a two-time Super Bowl winner and a player who left it all on the field, right down to toughing out a bad injury to earn one more ring.