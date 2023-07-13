Report: Brock Purdy remains on target for season opener

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy traveled to Jacksonville following the team’s offseason program. He has spent time there rehabbing with private quarterbacks coach Will Hewlett and sports performance expert Tom Gormely.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area provided an update Thursday during an appearance on KNBR.

Maiocco said Purdy ‘s rehab is on schedule, and he is on track to start the season opener, having experienced no setbacks. The team hopes that Purdy can return at some point late in training camp.

Purdy underwent surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on March 10. He was given a six-month recovery timeline, with a slow buildup.

The 49ers have Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, and free agent signee Sam Darnold, a former first-round pick, standing by in case.

Purdy earned the starting job last season after injuries to Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games during the regular season.

Purdy completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 569 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three playoff games, injuring his elbow early in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.