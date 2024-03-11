Report: Broncos agree to sign S Brandon Jones

The Broncos are bringing in a defensive back.

Denver has agreed to sign safety Brandon Jones to a three-year deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Jones, who turns 26 next month, was a Dolphins third-round pick in 2020 and just completed his rookie contract with the franchise. He appeared in 16 games with six starts for Miami in 2023, recording 48 total tackles, four passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

Overall, Jones has appeared in 54 games with 30 starts and picked off three passes, forced four fumbles, recovered three fumbles, and recorded 8.0 sacks.

The Broncos released safety Justin Simmons late last week to save the club $14.5 million against the cap.