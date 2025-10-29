Report: Broncos don’t plan to put Pat Surtain on IR

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain injured his pectoral in the team’s Week 8 win over the Cowboys and there was word earlier this week that he could land on injured reserve as a result.

That move would rule Surtain out for at least four games, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to be the way things play out. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos do not plan to put Surtain on that list.

Surtain will not play against the Texans this week. The Broncos then play the Raiders and Chiefs before a Week 12 bye that would give Surtain more time to recover without missing any more games.

Surtain started the first eight games of the season for Denver. He has 27 tackles and nine passes defensed on the year.