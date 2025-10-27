 Skip navigation
Reports: Broncos CB Pat Surtain diagnosed with pectoral strain

  
An MRI revealed Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain has a pectoral strain, according to multiple sources.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is considered week-to-week, though he won’t play on Sunday against the Texans. He could land on injured reserve, which would keep him out for four weeks.

Surtain was injured on the Cowboys’ next-to-last play of the first half on a 7-yard reception by George Pickens. Surtain was seen working his shoulder after the play.

He did not return to the field with his teammates in the second half, and the Broncos initially listed him as questionable to return.

Surtain missed one play in the first half after injuring his lower leg.

His absence, for however long, will mean a bigger role for first-round pick Jahdae Barron, who has made one start and has played 24 percent of the defensive snaps.