Report: Broncos promoting Reed Burckhardt to assistant G.M.

The Broncos are promoting from within to fill a vacancy and bringing back someone to the front office who previously worked for the club.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, Denver’s Reed Burckhardt is moving up from director of player personnel to assistant General Manager. Mike Klis of 9News Denver also reports that Denver is hiring Jordan Dizon as director of pro personnel.

Burckhardt replaces Darren Mougey, who departed the franchise to become the Jets’ G.M.

Burckhardt is entering his fourth season with Denver. He was previously with Minnesota alongside Broncos G.M. George Paton. He served in a variety of scouting and personnel roles with the Vikings, and was last the club’s director of pro scouting in 2021.

Dizon had been a national scout for the Eagles since 2022. He was previously with the Broncos from 2015-2021, first as a pro scout and then in 2021 as the assistant director of pro personnel.