 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_love_250516v2.jpg
Love entering ‘critical year’ to take next step
nbc_pft_lafleur_250516v2.jpg
LaFleur encourages Reed to lead WR room
nbc_pft_lions_250516.jpg
Lions’ playoff seeding proposal to be revisited

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_love_250516v2.jpg
Love entering ‘critical year’ to take next step
nbc_pft_lafleur_250516v2.jpg
LaFleur encourages Reed to lead WR room
nbc_pft_lions_250516.jpg
Lions’ playoff seeding proposal to be revisited

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Broncos promoting Reed Burckhardt to assistant G.M.

  
Published May 16, 2025 01:21 PM

The Broncos are promoting from within to fill a vacancy and bringing back someone to the front office who previously worked for the club.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, Denver’s Reed Burckhardt is moving up from director of player personnel to assistant General Manager. Mike Klis of 9News Denver also reports that Denver is hiring Jordan Dizon as director of pro personnel.

Burckhardt replaces Darren Mougey, who departed the franchise to become the Jets’ G.M.

Burckhardt is entering his fourth season with Denver. He was previously with Minnesota alongside Broncos G.M. George Paton. He served in a variety of scouting and personnel roles with the Vikings, and was last the club’s director of pro scouting in 2021.

Dizon had been a national scout for the Eagles since 2022. He was previously with the Broncos from 2015-2021, first as a pro scout and then in 2021 as the assistant director of pro personnel.