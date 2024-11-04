Broncos sign Jonathon Cooper to four-year extension

The Broncos traded one outside linebacker on Monday and they reportedly signed another one to a long-term deal over the weekend.

According to multiple reports, they have signed Jonathon Cooper to a four-year extension. The report comes shortly after word came that the Broncos are trading Baron Browning to the Cardinals.

The deal is worth $60 million with $33 million in guaranteed money.

Cooper was a 2021 seventh-round pick in Denver and had 4.5 sacks over his first two seasons. He broke out with 8.5 sacks while starting every game for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph last season and has 5.5 sacks through the first nine weeks of this season.

In addition to his 18.5 sacks, Cooper has 193 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 38 quarterback hits, an interception, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown over the course of his career.