Report: Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins will not face charges

Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins will not face any formal charges after his July arrest for misdemeanor battery/domestic violence in South Florida, Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reports.

Prosecutors declined to move forward with the case based on several factors, including late reporting of the alleged incident to police, no surveillance video and no independent witnesses, per Slater. The state attorney said, according to Slater, that videos seen during the same timeframe did not show the victim with injuries.

Judkins was arrested July 12 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The arrest report said the alleged incident wasn’t reported for five days.

Thursday’s news could clear the way for Judkins, a second-round pick, to sign a contract and to start practicing with his teammates. He is the last unsigned draft pick.