nbc_pftpm_ricefloresnews_250814.jpg
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Report: Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins will not face charges

  
Published August 14, 2025 04:23 PM

Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins will not face any formal charges after his July arrest for misdemeanor battery/domestic violence in South Florida, Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reports.

Prosecutors declined to move forward with the case based on several factors, including late reporting of the alleged incident to police, no surveillance video and no independent witnesses, per Slater. The state attorney said, according to Slater, that videos seen during the same timeframe did not show the victim with injuries.

Judkins was arrested July 12 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The arrest report said the alleged incident wasn’t reported for five days.

Thursday’s news could clear the way for Judkins, a second-round pick, to sign a contract and to start practicing with his teammates. He is the last unsigned draft pick.