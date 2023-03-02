 Skip navigation
Report: Buccaneers are expected to release Cameron Brate

  
Published March 2, 2023 07:28 AM
March 2, 2023 08:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through which free agent quarterbacks have the potential to be starters and assess which teams could look to them instead of the NFL draft.

It looks like tight end Cameron Brate’s run with the Buccaneers is coming to an end.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bucs are expected to release Brate in the coming days. He has been with the team since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Brate dealt with a concussion and a neck injury in 2022 and he only appeared in 11 regular season games. He had 20 catches for 174 yards and added an eight-yard touchdown catch in Tampa’s playoff loss to the Cowboys.

Brate has 273 catches for 2,857 yards and 33 touchdowns for his career. He was part of the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV champions.

The Buccaneers would clear just over $2 million in cap space if they process the cut immediately and $4 million if Brate is designated a post-June 1 cut. 2022 draft picks Cade Otton and Ko Kieft remain under contract at tight end.