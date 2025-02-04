 Skip navigation
Report: Bucs assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg pulls name from consideration for Jags G.M.

  
Published February 4, 2025 06:28 PM

The Jaguars have requested interviews with a number of General Manager candidates this week, but one of them is reportedly not interested in pursuing the job.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Buccaneers assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg has pulled his name out of consideration for the position.

If that sounds a little familiar, it’s likely because former Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen did the same thing during the Jaguars’ head coaching search before reversing course to take the job in Jacksonville. The Jags fired their former G.M. Trent Baakle in between those decisions.

Stroud reports Greenberg’s decision was made out of a desire to remain with the Bucs rather than any negative impressions of the Jaguars or Coen. Assuming this decision sticks, the Jags will have to look elsewhere for their next G.M.