Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Bucs fire offensive assistants Kevin Garver and Todd McNair; Clyde Christensen to retire

  
Published January 19, 2023 07:33 AM
nbc_pft_bradyfuture_230117
January 17, 2023 08:14 AM
With Tom Brady set to be a free agent in March, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate which teams could be viable options for the QB, if he continues to play.

The Buccaneers are overhauling their offensive staff.

After word emerged earlier on Thursday that the team had fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich , Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Bucs have also fired receivers coach Kevin Garver and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen has also decided to retire.

Tampa Bay finished No. 15 in total yards but just No. 25 in points. While the club was second in passing yards, it was also first in passing attempts.

That’s mainly because the team struggled mightily in the run game, finishing last in all major categories. Tampa Bay rushed for just 1,308 yards with 3.4 yards per carry.

Stroud notes it appears for now that run game coordinator Harold Goodwin and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert will remain in their positions.