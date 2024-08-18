Report: Bucs reach agreement with Randy Gregory to release him next week

The Buccaneers have reached agreement with edge rusher Randy Gregory, leading to his release next week, play-by-play announcer Chris Meyers said during the local broadcast of Saturday’s preseason game.

Hall of Fame cornerback Rondé Barber, the color commentator on the broadcast, said the team will recoup the veteran’s signing bonus.

Gregory had $1.365 million guaranteed, including a $1.13 million signing bonus, on the one-year deal he signed with the Bucs this offseason. He exceeded $1 million in fines on Saturday for staying away from the mandatory minicamp, training camp and two preseason games.

The Bucs placed him on the reserve/did not report list July 23.

Gregory signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent after splitting last season between the Broncos and 49ers. He is currently suing the NFL and the Broncos for $532,500 in fines incurred for taking medication containing THC for disabilities.

Gregory, 31, has played only 72 games since the Cowboys made him a second-round pick in 2015. He served four suspensions for multiple violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, but Gregory has sought help to deal with his addiction, his social anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The NFL no longer suspends players who test positive for marijuana, but it remains among the league’s banned substances subject to fines.