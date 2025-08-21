 Skip navigation
Report: Bucs to activate Chris Godwin, with goal of playing in October

  
Published August 21, 2025 09:22 AM

One of the Buccaneers’ 53-man roster spots will indeed be devoted to receiver Chris Godwin.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that the Bucs plan to activate Godwin from the Physically Unable to Perform list, and to carry him on the 53-man roster to begin the season.

He’s nevertheless unlikely to play, per the report, until October. The expectation is that he’ll begin practicing in Week 2.

Godwin suffered a fractured ankle late in a Week 7 Monday night loss to the Ravens.

He signed a three-year, $66 million contract to return to Tampa Bay earlier this year. The contract has $44 million in total injury guarantees, with no limitations or caveats based on his pre-existing condition.

The situation likely thrusts rookie first-rounder Emeka Egbuka into the Week 1 starting lineup.