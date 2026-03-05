 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Bucs will not tender RB Sean Tucker

  
Published March 4, 2026 07:25 PM

The Buccaneers will not tender restricted free agent Sean Tucker, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Tucker, 24, instead will become a free agent.

He served as the team’s third back behind Rachaad White and Bucky Irving.

Tucker played a career-high 177 snaps on offense last season, getting 94 touches for 354 yards and eight touchdowns.

In three seasons with the Bucs, Tucker played 45 games and totaled 151 carries for 651 yards and nine touchdowns, along with 19 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns.