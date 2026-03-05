Report: Bucs will not tender RB Sean Tucker

The Buccaneers will not tender restricted free agent Sean Tucker, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Tucker, 24, instead will become a free agent.

He served as the team’s third back behind Rachaad White and Bucky Irving.

Tucker played a career-high 177 snaps on offense last season, getting 94 touches for 354 yards and eight touchdowns.

In three seasons with the Bucs, Tucker played 45 games and totaled 151 carries for 651 yards and nine touchdowns, along with 19 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns.