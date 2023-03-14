 Skip navigation
Report: Byron Murphy agrees to two-year deal with Vikings

  
Published March 14, 2023 06:23 PM
The Vikings have their replacement for Patrick Peterson.

A day after losing Peterson to the Steelers, the Vikings have agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal with cornerback Byron Murphy, NFL Media reports.

Murphy ranks 62nd on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents .

His departure leaves Marco Wilson as the top corner in Arizona.

Murphy, 25, joined the Cardinals as a second round pick in 2019, and he made 48 starts in four seasons.

He played only nine games last season because of a back injury that landed him on injured reserve. Murphy made 36 tackles, half a sack and four pass breakups.

He has 229 tackles, three sacks, five interceptions and 34 pass breakups.