Report: C.J. Stroud declined Pro Bowl nod; injury kept Bo Nix from participating

  
The AFC’s three Pro Bowl quarterbacks are Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson and Drake Maye. Burrow was the only one of the three who was an original pick.

Wilson and Maye are replacement Pro Bowls for Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, who withdrew from the trip to Orlando.

The NFL had to go down a list of alternates to get to Wilson and Maye.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud declined his invite, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix isn’t going because of a previously scheduled minor postseason cleanup procedure, Mike Klis of 9News reports. Nix played through the end of the season with a transverse process fracture in his back.

It is unknown why Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert isn’t going.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, of course, is playing in the Super Bowl.

So, Wilson now is a 10-time Pro Bowler and participating in his first since 2021, and Maye is a Pro Bowler as a rookie.