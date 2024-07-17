Report: Caleb Williams’ deal with the Bears is finalized

The Bears and Caleb Williams had a deal Tuesday, but the sides continued to haggle over language. They finally have crossed all the t’s and dotted all the i’s.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the four-year deal worth $39.4 million with a $25.5 million signing bonus is fully agreed to and final. The deal includes a fifth-year option, and Williams did not get his desired no tag clause for 2029.

The No. 1 overall pick did not hire an agent, but Williams will sign the contract with plenty of time before the first training camp practice on Saturday.

The additions of Williams and receiver Rome Odunze, the ninth overall pick, has Bears fans as excited as they have been about the start of a season for a while.

Williams threw 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during three seasons at Oklahoma and Southern California. He followed coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to Los Angeles and threw for 72 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions in two years with the Trojans, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022.