PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven't engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury's basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It's been a "pretty intense" OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It's Time. Who's Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Report: Caleb Williams’ deal with the Bears is finalized

  
Published July 17, 2024 03:50 PM

The Bears and Caleb Williams had a deal Tuesday, but the sides continued to haggle over language. They finally have crossed all the t’s and dotted all the i’s.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the four-year deal worth $39.4 million with a $25.5 million signing bonus is fully agreed to and final. The deal includes a fifth-year option, and Williams did not get his desired no tag clause for 2029.

The No. 1 overall pick did not hire an agent, but Williams will sign the contract with plenty of time before the first training camp practice on Saturday.

The additions of Williams and receiver Rome Odunze, the ninth overall pick, has Bears fans as excited as they have been about the start of a season for a while.

Williams threw 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during three seasons at Oklahoma and Southern California. He followed coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to Los Angeles and threw for 72 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions in two years with the Trojans, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022.