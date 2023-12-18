Report: Chargers sign Will Grier off New England’s practice squad

Will Grier is headed to another team.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Chargers have signed Grier off of the Patriots’ practice squad.

This will be Grier’s fourth team this calendar year. He was with Dallas through the offseason and training camp, but the team elected to let him go after trading for Trey Lance. Grier joined the Bengals practice squad at the start of the regular season before signing with New England’s active roster in late September.

The Patriots waived him on Nov. 25 before re-signing him to the team’s practice squad a few days later.

A Panthers third-round pick in 2019, Grier hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since his rookie year when he completed 54 percent of his throws for 228 yards with no touchdowns and four picks in two losses.

With Justin Herbert out for the season, the Chargers started Easton Stick last Thursday night in their embarrassing 63-21 loss to Las Vegas. Rookie Max Duggan is also on the club’s 53-man roster.

Los Angeles fired head coach Brandon Staley and General Manager Tom Telesco on Friday. JoJo Wooden is the team’s interim G.M. with Giff Smith serving as interim head coach.