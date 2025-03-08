Report: Chargers to release RB Gus Edwards

The Chargers are not bringing back running back Gus Edwards.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Chargers have informed Edwards they will release him, making him a free agent.

His impending release will save the Chargers $3.13 million of cap space, with a $1.125 million dead cap hit.

The Chargers will have to build their running back room with Hassan Haskins, Jaret Patterson and Kimani Vidal the only players under contract at the position. J.K. Dobbins, the team’s leading rusher in 2024, is scheduled to become a free agent next week.

Edwards was the second-leading rusher for the Chargers last season with 365 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries.

He played six seasons with the Ravens before signing a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Chargers last year.